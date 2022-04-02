The Patriots traded for DeVante Parker on Saturday afternoon, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. They sent Miami a third-round pick for Parker and a fifth-rounder back. The 29-year-old has two years left on his current deal with cap hits of $8.74 million and $9 million, so he’s relatively inexpensive.
Parker was limited to 10 games last season, but caught 40 passes for 515 yards in Miami. The best year of his career came in 2019, when recorded 72 receptions for 1202 yards and nine touchdowns. Injuries have been a concern over the course of Parker’s career though; that 2019 season is actually the only one where he suited up for every game.
Bringing Parker into the fold continues a Bill Belichick trend of acquiring divisional opponents that play well against the Patriots. In the final game of the 2019 season, Parker roasted Stephon Gilmore — who would eventually be named the Defensive Player of the Year — for eight grabs and 137 yards.
With Parker on board, the Patriots wide receiver depth chart looks more formidable. He joins Kendrick Bourne, Jakobi Meyers, Nelson Agholor and Ty Montgomery as likely contributors. Coupled with Hunter Henry, Jonnu Smith, and James White as a pass-catching back, Jones should have no shortage of options in his second season.
New England could still target a wide receiver in the first round of this month’s NFL Draft — they pick at No. 21 overall — but with Parker coming to town, it feels even more likely that they’ll go with a cornerback or linebacker.