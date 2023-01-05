Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has shown “substantial improvement,” his doctors said Thursday, three days removed from suffering cardiac arrest during Monday’s game against the Bengals in Cincinnati.
Dr. Timothy Pritts and Dr. William Knight of the University of Cincinnati Medical Center addressed the media in the first statement from doctors and detailed Hamlin’s recovery as well as the road ahead.
“We would like to share that there has been substantial improvement in his condition over the past 24 hours,” Pritts said. “We had significant concern about him after the injury and after the event on the field and he is making substantial progress. As of this morning, he is beginning to awaken and it appears that his neurological conditional and function is intact.”
Still, Pritts said Hamlin, 24, “continues to be critically ill” and remains in the intensive care unit.
Knight noted that Hamlin has been on a “long and difficult road. He has been fairly sick and made a remarkable improvement. He’s demonstrating signs of recovery and improvement.”
He is still on a ventilator and cannot yet talk as a result. Pritts noted that Hamlin woke up Wednesday night and asked via writing which team won the game. The game was suspended.
Per Pritts, doctors responded to his question with the following: “Damar, you won. You won the game of life.”
That’s a significant positive considering there have been concerns he could have sustained a traumatic brain injury because of a lack of oxygen.
The doctors praised the medical staff of the Bills for the work they did on the field to immediately recognize the severity of Hamlin’s condition and begin treatment, including CPR. He went into cardiac arrest after being involved in a tackle of Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. Hamlin rose to his feet, then collapsed a few second later.
Report: Game won’t be resumed
The NFL has decided not to resume Monday night’s game between the Bills and Bengals, according to the Associated Press.
The NFL had yet to make an official announcement about the Bills-Bengals game, a decision that could have a big impact on the AFC playoffs. The game could be declared a tie, or the league could turn to winning percentage, and not records, to determine the AFC’s top playoff seed.
In addition, the NFL Players Association must approve any changes to the schedule and the playoffs.
The Bills entered Monday night’s game in control of their playoff destiny, needing two wins to secure the No. 1 seed for the first time since 1993. If the league turns to winning percentage, the Kansas City Chiefs could secure the top playoff seed with a win on Saturday night against the Las Vegas Raiders.
The Bengals were also still alive in the hunt for the AFC’s top seed entering Monday night’s game, needing two wins and a Chiefs loss on Saturday. Depending how the NFL decides seeding, the best the Bengals could be playing for Sunday is the AFC North title.