Bills safety Damar Hamlin warms up before a Nov. 20 game against the Browns.

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has shown “substantial improvement,” his doctors said Thursday, three days removed from suffering cardiac arrest during Monday’s game against the Bengals in Cincinnati.

Dr. Timothy Pritts and Dr. William Knight of the University of Cincinnati Medical Center addressed the media in the first statement from doctors and detailed Hamlin’s recovery as well as the road ahead.