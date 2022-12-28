NFL: Green Bay Packers at Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa stands on the field during the second half of Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers at Hard Rock Stadium.

 Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Dolphins won’t have starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa when they take on the Patriots this weekend.

On Wednesday, Dolphins coach Mike McDaniels announced that Tagovailoa suffered another concussion and his team will start veteran backup Teddy Bridgewater on Sunday. There’s no timetable for Tagovailoa’s return as he enters the NFLs concussion protocol for the second time this season.