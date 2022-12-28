The Miami Dolphins won’t have starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa when they take on the Patriots this weekend.
On Wednesday, Dolphins coach Mike McDaniels announced that Tagovailoa suffered another concussion and his team will start veteran backup Teddy Bridgewater on Sunday. There’s no timetable for Tagovailoa’s return as he enters the NFLs concussion protocol for the second time this season.
This is an important game for both teams. With the AFC playoff picture coming into focus, the 8-7 Dolphins are hanging onto that seventh and final seed. The 7-8 Patriots are one game back and likely need to win their final two games against Miami and Buffalo to clinch a playoff spot. For Miami, not having Tagovailoa is a blow to their playoff hopes.
“I can tell you one thing, the New England Patriots don’t care about our feelings,” McDaniel told Miami reporters on Wednesday. “They’re very aware about that. I see a very focus and determined group that recognizes the opportunity within the adversity.”
The third-year quarterback is tenth in the NFL with 3,548 passing yards, seventh in passing and touchdowns (25). Tagovailoa suffered this concussion in the middle of the Dolphins loss against Green Bay. He didn’t exhibit any concussion symptoms and finished that game. The quarterback, however, displayed symptoms at the Dolphins facility on Monday and reported those to the team’s medical staff.
This marks the second time Tagovailoa has landed in the NFL’s concussion protocol. He missed two games this year and the Dolphins went 0-2 in those contests. His backup, Bridgewater, has played in four games this season, making one start. He’s thrown for 522 yards to go with three touchdowns and three interceptions this season.
“I’ve always had a ton of respect for Teddy,” Belichick said on Wednesday. “He’s a good athlete, good arm, smart kid. Athletic. Presents a lot of the same problems that Tua does.”
This will mark Bridgewater’s first career start against the Patriots. The nine-year veteran has started 64-career games. He last played in Week 6 where he threw for 329 yards to go with two touchdowns and two interceptions.
“I’m happy for him to get the opportunity to fully prepare for a game that the team needs him for,” McDaniel said. “We’re very fortunate to have him and excited for his opportunity.”
Bridgewater will take on a Patriots defense that’s been among the league’s best this season. The Patriots head into this game ranked eighth in yards and eighth in points allowed.
The Dolphins beat the Patriots, 20-7, in Week 1. Miami has lost the past four games.
O’Brien: No contact with Patriots since April
Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien, whose two-year contract with the school expires after this season, said Wednesday he has not spoken to anyone with the New England Patriots since he visited their facility in April.
NFL Network reported Saturday that O’Brien is considered a “strong option” to become the Patriots’ offensive coordinator in 2023, and NBC Sports Boston reported similarly this week.
O’Brien took 15 minutes of questions Wednesday ahead of Saturday’s Sugar Bowl between Alabama and Kansas State, which was part of the Tide’s media obligations for the bowl game. It was the first time O’Brien had spoken publicly since August 7 because Saban does not allow his coordinators to speak to reporters other than once during preseason camp.
O’Brien had been speculated as a potential replacement for Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels when he became the Las Vegas Raiders’ head coach in January, but O’Brien later said he made a “commitment” to Nick Saban and Alabama.
New England instead replaced McDaniels with former Patriots defensive coordinator and former Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia, whose performance as an offensive play caller has been widely panned. The Patriots’ Mac Jones-led offense has dropped from sixth in the NFL for points scored in 2021 to 16th this season, and from 15th to 24th in total yards.
O’Brien has also been the frequent subject of fan criticism in Alabama while leading an offense that ranks 13th in FBS in yards per game (475.5) and fourth in the FBS in points scored per game (40.8). During Steve Sarkisian’s most recent season as offensive coordinator in 2020, Alabama gained more than 540 yards per game while scoring 48.5 points per contest.
O’Brien was hired by the Patriots in 2007 after 13 years as a college assistant, and later served as New England’s offensive play caller from 2009-11. He served as head coach at Penn State (2012-13) and for the Houston Texans (2014-20) before joining Alabama last season.
O’Brien, 53, is a Massachusetts native who played college football at Brown University, an Ivy League school in Rhode Island.
Former Patriots QB to start for Raiders after Josh McDaniels benches Derek Carr
Former New England Patriots quarterback Jarrett Stidham will be the starting quarterback for the Las Vegas Raiders for the rest of the season.
Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels announced the decision at his Wednesday press conference, confirming rumblings that the team was prepared to bench Derek Carr, the team’s long-time starter.
“We’re gonna go ahead and start Jarrett the last couple games of the season here,” McDaniels said. “None of us is happy with where we’re at. But we think it’s an opportunity to evaluate a younger player who hasn’t had as much to play.”
Stidham, a fourth-round pick by the Patriots in 2019, has played limited snaps after since being traded from New England at the start of the season. Meanwhile, the 31-year-old Carr has is in his ninth season as starting quarterback of the Raiders. Carr signed a three-year extension with Las Vegas this offseason. However, the Raiders could still potentially part ways with the quarterback at a low cost at the end of the year.
The Raiders fell to 6-9 this past week after a 13-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. On Tuesday McDaniels publicly criticized his team’s performance on offense, particularly in the passing game.
“For us to be able to win at this time of the year and be productive, offensively you have to throw the ball better than what we’ve thrown at times here in the last month and a half,” McDaniels said, via the AP. “We’ve been able to win some in spite of that, overall, but clearly that’s not the goal. The goal would be to be more productive than what we’ve been.”
McDaniels, a former offensive coordinator with the Patriots, is in his first season as head coach of the Raiders. He’d coached Stidham during his time with the Patriots and reunited with him after the trade at the start of the season.