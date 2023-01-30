NFL: NFC Championship-San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, whose team is NFC champs, celebrates Sunday.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

Jalen Hurts, pairing a lavender jacket with lavender pants, sat alone Sunday night at his locker in the corner of the Eagles locker room and puffed a cigar. His work — a year after his season ended with criticism and uncertainty — was finished. The Eagles are NFC champions. And Hurts had the smoke to prove it.

He had arrived in Philadelphia as a curiosity, a backup quarterback selected in the second round who was first used as a gadget player. He even said after Sunday’s 31-7 win over the 49ers that “they probably didn’t even want to draft me here.”