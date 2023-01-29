The Philadelphia Eagles are the early favorites to beat the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12, according to DraftKings, FanDuel and BetMGM.
DraftKings and BetMGM have Philadelphia listed at -130 odds to win its second Super Bowl in franchise history. BetMGM had the Eagles listed as 2.5-point favorites, while DraftKings had them favored by two points. FanDuel has their spread at -1.5 and the moneyline at -134.
The Chiefs, who find themselves in the Super Bowl for the third time in the past four seasons, sit at +110 on DraftKings, +110 on BetMGM and +114 on FanDuel to win outright. Kansas City is seeking its third Super Bowl victory after winning Super Bowl IV after the 1969 season and Super Bowl LIV after the 2019 season.
DraftKings, FanDuel and BetMGM all have the total currently at 49.5, with both the over and under sitting at -110.
Purdy having MRI
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy was scheduled to undergo an MRI on his injured throwing elbow Monday after the team’s season ended with Sunday’s 31-7 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game.
Purdy’s right elbow was injured in the first quarter on a blow from Eagles linebacker Haason Reddick. He later had to reenter the game after backup Josh Johnson sustained a concussion.
The team believes Purdy injured his ulnar collateral ligament, ESPN reported Sunday. A UCL injury could require a recovery period of an estimated six weeks but it would be much longer if Purdy ruptured the ligament, according to the report.
Purdy attempted only two short passes after returning. He later told reporters his arm felt “shocks all over from my elbow down to my wrist” and “just pain” when he threw, limiting him to nothing more than 5-yard throws.
“I’m just so sad for the older guys, Fred (Warner), Trent (Williams), George (Kittle), Arik Armstead, everyone,” the rookie quarterback said after the game.
“All the guys that have been through this.
“They’ve obviously been in the Super Bowl in ‘19 and then last year in the NFC Championship and then for this to happen, in the first drive, really, of ‘Man, like this is the kind of game we have to play after the first drive,’ I’m just frustrated. But more sad for those guys than anything, because they deserve to go, to win, to win the whole thing.”
Johnson -- the 49ers’ fourth quarterback this season following injuries to Trey Lance (ankle), Jimmy Garoppolo (foot) and Purdy -- was 7-of-13 passing before his head hit the turf from a hit by Ndamukong Suh of the Eagles.
“Guys were up for the challenge,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said of Johnson entering the game. “I thought our defense was playing real well. We felt Josh was going to go in there and execute our plan and give us a chance.”