NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at New England Patriots

Jake Elliott made three second-half field goals to help the Philadelphia Eagles ward off a comeback en route to a 25-20 victory over the New England Patriots on Sunday in Foxborough, Mass.

Elliott’s final kick came from 51 yards out with 5:33 left in the game. It proved to be critical when Mac Jones found Kendrick Bourne for an 11-yard touchdown just under two minutes later to pull New England within five.