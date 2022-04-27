After months of scouting, NFL teams will have their pick of the nation’s top young football talent at this week’s NFL draft. Here’s everything you need to know.
When is the NFL draft?
The NFL draft will take place Thursday through Saturday. The first round is Thursday, rounds 2-3 are Friday and rounds 4-7 are Saturday.
Where is the NFL draft?
This year’s NFL draft will be held at Caesars Forum, a convention center in Las Vegas.
How can I watch the NFL draft?
The NFL draft will be televised by ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes and NFL Network and streamed via the NFL and ESPN apps.
Thursday (round 1): 8 p.m. (ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, NFL Network)
Friday (rounds 2-3): 7 p.m. (ABC, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, NFL Network)
Saturday (rounds 4-7): noon (ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, NFL Network)
What is the draft order?
The NFL draft order is determined by team records from the previous season, with the worst teams getting higher picks in the first round. Teams may trade picks before the draft, and teams receive compensatory picks when they lose free agents. This year, there will be 262 players drafted over seven rounds.
The first-round draft order:
1. Jacksonville Jaguars
2. Detroit Lions
3. Houston Texans
4. New York Jets
5. New York Giants
6. Carolina Panthers
7. New York Giants (from Chicago)
8. Atlanta Falcons
9. Seattle Seahawks (from Denver)
10. New York Jets (from Seattle)
11. Washington Commanders
12. Minnesota Vikings
13. Houston Texans (from Cleveland)
14. Baltimore Ravens
15. Philadelphia Eagles (from Miami)
16. New Orleans Saints (from Indianapolis through Philadelphia)
17. Los Angeles Chargers
18. Philadelphia Eagles (from New Orleans)
19. New Orleans Saints (from Philadelphia)
20. Pittsburgh Steelers
21. New England Patriots
22. Green Bay Packers (from Las Vegas)
23. Arizona Cardinals
24. Dallas Cowboys
25. Buffalo Bills
26. Tennessee Titans
27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
28. Green Bay Packers
29. Kansas City Chiefs (from San Francisco through Miami)
30. Kansas City Chiefs
31. Cincinnati Bengals
32. Detroit Lions (from Los Angeles Rams)
Who are some of the top prospects?
• Aidan Hutchinson, edge, Michigan
Hutchinson won the Lombardi Award (best lineman or linebacker) and Ted Hendricks Award (best defensive end) while finishing second in Heisman Trophy voting last season as a senior for the Wolverines, setting the team’s single-season record for sacks (14).
• Travon Walker, DL, Georgia
Walker is seen as an athletic freak with some rough edges but tremendous upside. He had only 9.5 sacks over three seasons with the Bulldogs but has shot up draft boards after putting up some impressive numbers at the NFL combine.
• Kayvon Thibodeaux, edge, Oregon
Thibodeaux had 19 sacks and 35 tackles for a loss in three seasons, including nine in his true freshman season after a standout prep career in Southern California. (He stood 6-foot-3 in sixth grade.)
Who are the first-round QB prospects?
The past four No. 1 picks have been quarterbacks, but this year’s draft is not seen as a strong one in terms of signal-callers. Here are the quarterbacks who could be taken in the first round.
• Malik Willis, Liberty
The Auburn transfer threw 47 touchdown passes and ran for 27 more scores in two years as Liberty’s starting quarterback.
• Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh
Pickett finished third in Heisman Trophy voting after leading the Panthers to their first 11-win season since 1981.
• Matt Corral, Mississippi
Corral was seventh in the Heisman voting, throwing 20 touchdown passes and rushing for 11 in leading the Rebels to a 10-3 record.
Desmond Ridder, Cincinnati
Ridder started nearly every game of his four-year college career and set program records with 87 touchdown passes and 12,418 yards of total offense.
Who were the recent No. 1 draft picks?
2021: Trevor Lawrence, QB, Jaguars
Lawrence struggled while playing for a fully dysfunctional team in his rookie season, throwing a league-high 17 interceptions.
2020: Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati Bengals
Burrow bounced back from an injury-shortened rookie season to lead the Bengals to the Super Bowl in 2021.
2019: Kyler Murray, QB, Arizona Cardinals
Murray was the 2019 offensive rookie of the year and has twice made the Pro Bowl, but the Cardinals have made the playoffs only once in his three seasons as starter.
2018: Baker Mayfield, QB, Cleveland Browns
In 2020, Mayfield helped the Browns to their first playoff appearance in 18 years, but he seemingly has been replaced by Deshaun Watson and probably will be elsewhere next season.
2017: Myles Garrett, DE, Cleveland Browns
Garrett twice has been named first-team all-pro and was third in the NFL in sacks last season.
Has the same team ever had the No. 1 pick two years in a row?
The Jacksonville Jaguars have the No. 1 pick for the second straight year, the eighth time the same team has had the top selection in consecutive seasons.
The previous seven instances:
1936-37: Philadelphia Eagles (Jay Berwanger and Sam Francis)
1939-40: Chicago Cardinals (Ki Aldrich and George Cafego)
1976-77: Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Lee Roy Selmon and Ricky Bell)
1986-87: Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Bo Jackson and Vinny Testaverde)
1994-95: Cincinnati Bengals (Dan Wilkinson and Ki-Jana Carter)
1999-2000: Cleveland Browns (Tim Couch and Courtney Brown)
2017-18: Cleveland Browns (Myles Garrett and Baker Mayfield)
Where will future NFL drafts be held?
2023: Kansas City, Mo.
2024: Detroit