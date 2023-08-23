NFL: Preseason-New England Patriots at Green Bay Packers

New England Patriots running back Ezekiel Elliott suited up but did not play against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Saturday night.

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Ezekiel Elliott hadn’t participated in a football practice for over seven months before signing with the Patriots last week, so he had a lot of bottled-up energy.

That helps explain why he’s “bringing juice to the practices,” as starting quarterback Mac Jones said on WEEI radio this week. Elliott was firing up teammates on the sideline during joint practices with the Packers in Green Bay last week when he had signed with the team the previous day. The organization was impressed with the immediate energy he brought on Day 1.