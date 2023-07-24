NFL: New England Patriots Minicamp

Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne takes off after making a catch during June minicamp at Gillette Stadium.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

We’re about to get a taste of real football.

This past spring, we saw a glimpse of the 2023 New England Patriots. Mac Jones looked rejuvenated under new offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien. The offense, for the most part, looked much better than it did last offseason. Those were good signs. However, things usually change when the pads come on.