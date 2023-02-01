When Tom Brady went fishing with his boy on a Sunday night in midseason, you sensed the close could be coming. There was peace in the picture, and peace was not something the perpetually discontented Brady ever sought during his triumphalist, over-striving, tablet-hurling 23 NFL seasons.

There was peace too in the simple, subdued self-made video he released announcing his retirement alone on a beach early Wednesday morning. Note that the sun was coming up on him, not going down.