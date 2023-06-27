Ex-New England Patriot Ryan Mallett, who parlayed a successful two-year stint at Arkansas into a seven-year career as a backup quarterback in the NFL, drowned in Northern Florida on Tuesday. He was 35.

Mallett played in the NFL from 2011-2017 and later became a high school football coach in Arkansas. Last fall was his first season as the head coach of White Hall High School in White Hall, Arkansas. The superintendent of White Hall School District confirmed the news.