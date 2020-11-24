Former Patriots standouts Richard Seymour and Rodney Harrison both are semifinalists to be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.
This is Harrison’s first time reaching this status while Seymour is here for the fourth time. The likely enshrinement class is headlined by Peyton Manning, Charles Woodson and Calvin Johnson.
According to the Hall of Fame’s website:
Seymour played in New England from 2001-2008 and won three Super Bowls. He was a five-time All-Pro and was one of the NFL’s top defensive tackles during his time with the Patriots and Oakland Raiders.
Harrison was a Patriot from 2003-2008 and won two Super Bowls (2003, 2004).
The notoriously hard-hitter had nine postseason interceptions and his 30.5 sacks make him the career leader in sacks by a defensive back.
Ex-Patriot Fred Taylor, whose candidacy is more based on his time as a Jacksonville Jaguars running back, is also a semifinalist.