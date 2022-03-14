The NFL free agent market is about to open with the focus squarely on the ongoing relocations of prominent quarterbacks through blockbuster trades, rather than on a comparatively lackluster group of free agents.
Teams can begin negotiating with free agents from other teams at noon Eastern time Monday. Free agent deals and trades cannot be official until Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET. Players who have been released by their teams, such as linebacker Bobby Wagner and safety Landon Collins, don't have to wait that long and can officially sign contracts with new teams at any point.
The quarterback moves will continue to be the attention-grabbers, although trades cannot become official until Wednesday afternoon. The class of free agent quarterbacks includes Jameis Winston, Mitchell Trubisky, Marcus Mariota, Teddy Bridgewater, Tyrod Taylor and Jacoby Brissett.
Major trades already have been lined up, with Russell Wilson headed from the Seattle Seahawks to the Denver Broncos and Carson Wentz going from the Indianapolis Colts to the Washington Commanders. That's after the biggest target of all, two-time defending league MVP Aaron Rodgers, took himself off the trade market by announcing he would remain with the Green Bay Packers.
Tom Brady retired last month and then, 40 days later, announced Sunday that he will return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for next season. The Minnesota Vikings struck a deal Sunday with Kirk Cousins on a contract extension, taking him off the potential trade market.
There is more to come. The bulk of the NFL teams interested in Deshaun Watson are expected to move forward with the Houston Texans in their trade deliberations, according to multiple people familiar with the situation, now that Watson won't face criminal charges in Harris County, Tex., stemming from the allegations of sexual misconduct made against him.
The San Francisco 49ers appear poised to trade Jimmy Garoppolo, although interested teams will have to consider his offseason shoulder surgery. There has been speculation about the trade possibilities for the Cleveland Browns' Baker Mayfield and the Las Vegas Raiders' Derek Carr.
If they make those trades, the Browns and Raiders would join a list of quarterback-needy teams that includes the Seahawks, Colts, Carolina Panthers, New Orleans Saints and Pittsburgh Steelers. The Philadelphia Eagles have Jalen Hurts but have been mentioned in some of the quarterback-market speculation.
Among the notable players who were not franchise-tagged by their teams and remain available in unrestricted free agency are New England Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson; wide receivers Odell Beckham Jr. of the Los Angeles Rams, Allen Robinson of the Chicago Bears and JuJu Smith-Schuster of the Steelers; Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski; Saints offensive tackle Terron Armstead; Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu; and pass rushers Von Miller of the Rams, Chandler Jones of the Arizona Cardinals and Jadeveon Clowney of the Browns.