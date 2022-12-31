DOLPHINS (8-7) at PATRIOTS (7-8) - Kickoff: 1 p.m., Sunday, Gillette Stadium

  • TV: CBS (Chs. 4 in Miami-Dade, Broward; 12 in Palm Beach); RADIO: Sports USA, WQAM (560 AM), KISS (99.9 FM), WQBA (1140 AM, Spanish)
  • Coaches: The Dolphins’ Mike McDaniel is 8-7 in his first season as a head coach; Bill Belichick is 328-164, including playoffs, in his 28th head coaching season overall and 291-119 in his 23rd season leading the Patriots.
  • Series: The Dolphins lead the all-time series with the Patriots, 60-54, including playoffs, and have won four games in a row in the rivalry.
  • Weather: 52 degrees, 57 percent humidity, 12 mph winds, 2 percent chance of precipitation.
  • Line: The Dolphins are 2 1/2-point underdogs; the over/under is 41.
  • Injuries: Dolphins — Out: QB Tua Tagovailoa (concussion); Doubtful: OT Eric Fisher (calf); Questionable: OT Terron Armstead (pectoral/toe/knee/hip), CB Xavien Howard (knee) LB Bradley Chubb (ankle/hand), FB Alec Ingold (thumb), WR River Cracraft (calf), OT Greg Little (foot); Reserve/PUP list: CB Byron Jones (lower leg); Injured reserve: RB Myles Gaskin (shoulder), OL Austin Jackson (ankle), DE Emmanuel Ogbah (triceps), S Brandon Jones (knee), CB Nik Needham (Achilles), DE Trey Flowers (foot), TE Cethan Carter (concussion), CB Trill Williams (knee), TE Adam Shaheen (knee), FB John Lovett; Patriots — Out: WR DeVante Parker (concussion), CB Jack Jones (knee), DB Marcus Jones (concussion), TE Jonnu Smith (concussion); Questionable: TE Hunter Henry (knee), CB Jonathan Jones (chest), CB Jalen Mills (groin), RB Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle), WR Tyquan Thornton (knee); Injured reserve: OT Isaiah Wynn (foot), QB Brian Hoyer (concussion), WR Ty Montgomery (knee) among 11 players on IR.