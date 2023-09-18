NFL: Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots

The Patriots’ Christian Gonzalez lines up Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert during Sunday night’s game in Foxborough, Mass.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

The New England Patriots are hurting at the cornerback position.

On Sunday night, the team finished without three of their top four players with Jonathan Jones (ankle) ruled out, Jack Jones (hamstring) on the injured reserve and Marcus Jones suffering an in-game shoulder injury. That left the Patriots’ defense undermanned against Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.