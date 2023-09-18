The New England Patriots are hurting at the cornerback position.
On Sunday night, the team finished without three of their top four players with Jonathan Jones (ankle) ruled out, Jack Jones (hamstring) on the injured reserve and Marcus Jones suffering an in-game shoulder injury. That left the Patriots’ defense undermanned against Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.
As the game went on, you couldn’t tell. A big reason is that Patriots rookie Christian Gonzalez played like a legitimate No. 1 cornerback.
A week after shadowing A.J. Brown, Gonzalez, 21, had the difficult task of covering the fastest receiver in the NFL. The first-round pick stepped up and looked the part. Gonzalez allowed two receptions on five targets for 21 yards to go with an interception on Sunday night.
When Tua Tagovailoa targeted Gonzalez with Hill in coverage, the quarterback was just 1-of-4 for 6 yards. The only other reception Gonzalez allowed on Sunday was a 15-yard catch to Jaylen Waddle.
“Gonzo learns every day,” head coach Bill Belichick said on WEEI radio on Monday. “Smart kid, really pays attention and tries to do what you ask him to do. It was an outstanding interception that he had. It was sort of a little bit similar to the play that came up in Miami last year where Tyreek went up and kind of took the ball away from us. It was a little bit different play but the same idea and then this is one where Gonzo went up and took the ball away from Hill. Really good play not only to break up but made a good catch and hauled it in.
“There were other coverage plays that he had. Obviously, he’s going up against some of the best receivers in the league the last two weeks. Those experiences will pay off for him down the road.”
Gonzalez intercepted Tagovailoa at 10:04 of the fourth quarter when he jumped in front of Hill on a deep pass. The play marked the first interception of his NFL career and added to an already productive rookie season. In two games, Gonzalez has an interception, a sack, and two pass breakups.
Considering he has covered Hill, Waddle, Brown and DeVonta Smith, it appears as though the Patriots have found a gem in the first round. The rookie could have his hands full over the next two weeks with the Jets’ Garrett Wilson up next followed by CeeDee Lamb in Dallas.
“No one wants to start 0-2 but now it’s a new week,” Gonzalez said. “So, we will come in tomorrow and just learn from our mistakes and just keep pushing. It is a long season and we just have to get to work.”