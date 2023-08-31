SPORTS-GIL-BRANDT-NFL-PIONEER-WITH-1-DA.jpg

Gil Brandt is presented with his NFL Hall of Fame ring by Jerry Jones during halftime of an NFL football game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Green Bay Packers at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Oct. 6, 2019.

 Smiley N. Pool

Pro Football Hall of Famer, NFL scouting innovator and former Dallas Cowboys vice president of player personnel Gil Brandt died Thursday. He was 91.

Brandt joined the Cowboys for their inaugural season in 1960 and became one of the preeminent talent evaluators of his era while helping the club to a pair of Super Bowl titles in the 1970s. He spent 28 years with Dallas before being fired by new owner and general manager Jerry Jones in May 1989.