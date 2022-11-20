NFL: New York Jets at New England Patriots

The Patriots' Marcus Jones eludes Jets punter Braden Mann on a return for a touchdown in the final seconds Sunday at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

Marcus Jones returned a punt 84 yards for a touchdown with five seconds remaining as the New England Patriots picked up their 14th consecutive win over the New York Jets, escaping with a 10-3 victory on Sunday afternoon in Foxborough, Mass.

In a game that featured 17 punts, Jones provided the only touchdown to lead the Patriots (6-4) to their third straight win. New England’s defense was suffocating, holding New York (6-4) to just 2 yards of total offense in the second half and 103 for the entire game.