NFL - Super Bowl LVII - Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles

Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes celebrates with his wife, Brittany Mahomes after winning Super Bowl LVII.

 BRIAN SNYDER/REUTERS
Kansas City Chiefs' Harrison Butker celebrates after kicking a field goal with Tommy Townsend.

Harrison Butker kicked a 27-yard field goal with eight seconds left and Patrick Mahomes passed for two of his three touchdowns in the fourth quarter as the Kansas City Chiefs rallied to a 38-35 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday night in Glendale, Ariz.

Kadarius Toney caught a touchdown pass and set up another score with a long punt return as Kansas City became just the second team in Super Bowl history to rally from a deficit of 10 or more points.

Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Khalen Saunders (99)and Brandon Williams (66) celebrate after defeating the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium. 
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) looks to pass against Philadelphia Eagles safety Marcus Epps (22) in the second half of Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium.  