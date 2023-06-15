Once DeAndre Hopkins became a free agent last month after being released by the Arizona Cardinals, the Patriots wasted little time making their interest known.
The interest turned into a two-day visit with New England, which began Wednesday and continues Thursday.
According to NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, who appeared on ESPN’s “Get Up” on Thursday, New England had Hopkins on its radar “from the very beginning.”
“I just got official word: DeAndre Hopkins is in New England,” Fowler said. “He’s meeting with the Patriots. He will meet with the coaches, Bill Belichick. The Patriots’ interest remains high. They made that clear with Hopkins’ representatives from the very beginning when he became a free agent. So, we’ll see if they can close on this thing.”
There’s reportedly “optimism” that the two sides can reach a deal, and Hopkins would be a good fit for the Patriots’ offense. Someone of his caliber would make sense because, as MassLive’s Karen Guregian wrote Wednesday, “if you’re a team that is short on game-changing talent, and currently fighting to stay out of the basement of the AFC East, the addition of Hopkins makes a lot of sense — warts and all.”
Fowler said Hopkins is willing to wait until training camp or early August to sign with a team. “I’m also told Hopkins (is) not in a major rush,” Fowler said. “He’s looking at more of training camp, even early August as more of a harder deadline for him to sign somewhere. So, it would have to be a very sweet offer for New England to make that happen today.”
Quarterback Mac Jones said the team would “love to have” Hopkins, and Kendrick Bourne is all in on adding him to the mix.
The five-time Pro Bowl selection met with the Tennessee Titans last weekend but has a coaching connection with the Patriots.
The offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in New England is Bill O’Brien, whose head coaching tenure in Houston (2014-20) overlapped with Hopkins’ time with the Texans (2013-19). However, it was O’Brien, also the general manager at the time, who traded Hopkins to Arizona in March 2020.
The Arizona Cardinals released Hopkins, 31, on May 30 after three seasons after they reportedly failed to find a trade partner.
A three-time All-Pro, Hopkins recorded 221 receptions for 2,696 yards and 17 touchdowns in his three seasons in Arizona. He has 853 catches for 11,298 yards and 71 TDs in 145 career games (all starts).
Hopkins had 64 catches for 717 yards with three scores during a 2022 season in which he missed the first six games after being suspended for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing drug policy. He missed the final two games with a knee injury.