SPORTS-HOW-MAC-JONES-AND-PATRIOTS-1-YB.jpg

Quarterback Mac Jones of the Patriots gestures during practice at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday in Foxborough, Mass.

 Matt Stone/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald

The New England Patriots’ offense can’t afford to produce another stinker this week.

They face a make-or-break type game today against the New York Jets, who at 5-2, are in second place in the AFC East behind Buffalo, and for now, comfortably ahead of the 3-4 Patriots.