Yes, it’s a youth movement.
The Patriots’ finalized their initial regular-season roster Tuesday afternoon, assembling one of their youngest squads in recent memory. Ten rookies made the roster, though one — wide receiver Tyquan Thornton (broken clavicle) — should land on injured reserve shortly, which will open up a spot. Running back/wide receiver Ty Montgomery is also a candidate for short-term IR, though even if Montgomery remains active, the Pats are expected to continue tinkering with their roster through the end of the week.
Until then, here is a position-by-position breakdown of the 2022 Patriots.
denotes projected starter, (R) denotes a rookie
QUARTERBACKS (3): Mac Jones, Brian Hoyer. Bailey Zappe (R).
Analysis: Never any mystery here. The only question was whether the Patriots would release Hoyer to temporarily create a roster spot, then re-sign him to the active roster or practice squad, knowing he won’t leave New England. But doing so would have cost the front office $2.5 million in dead money. Barring a disastrous preseason, Zappe, a fourth-round rookie, was a virtual lock from the starting of training camp thanks to his draft status.
RUNNING BACKS (4): Damien Harris, Rhamondre Stevenson, Ty Montgomery, Pierre Strong (R).
Analysis: The releases of J.J. Taylor and sixth-round rookie Kevin Harris indicate the injury Montgomery suffered last Friday at Las Vegas may not be as serious as it seemed. Montgomery was carted off the field in the team’s preseason finale, then Taylor took over for the remainder of the first half. Both Taylor and Kevin Harris will be subject to waivers and potentially claimed by another team.
Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson are firmly entrenched as the Pats’ top two backs.
WIDE RECEIVER (5): DeVante Parker, Jakobi Meyers, Nelson Agholor, Kendrick Bourne, Tyquan Thornton (R)
Analysis: The Patriots’ core four receivers will start the season the same way they started training camp: atop the depth chart.
Thornton’s injury should allow a struggling Kendrick Bourne to stick as the No. 4 option until at least mid-October. Meyers was by far the steadiest wideout this summer, while Parker and Agholor flashed. Lil’Jordan Humphrey made a late push for a roster spot, but will now be subject to waivers, as will Nixon.
TIGHT END (2): Hunter Henry, Jonnu Smith.
Analysis: Surprise!
The Patriots’ first cut Tuesday was third-year tight end Devin Asiasi, a 2020 third-round pick who had a steady, but unspectacular training camp. Asiasi ended his New England tenure with two career catches, both nabbed as a rookie.
OFFENSIVE LINE (8): Trent Brown, Cole Strange (R), David Andrews, Mike Onwenu, Isaiah Wynn, Justin Herron, Yodny Cajuste, Chasen Hines (R)
Analysis: At least for now, the Isaiah Wynn trade rumors can be put to rest.
Wynn remained with the Patriots, as did their four other projected starters up front. The main questions Tuesday pertained to their backups. Undrafted rookie center Kody Russey was among the final cuts, despite being the highest-paid UDFA to sign last spring.
DEFENSIVE LINE (6): Lawrence Guy, Davon Godchaux, Deatrich Wise, Christian Barmore, Carl Davis, Sam Roberts (R)
Analysis: No drama for the D-line, which retained its top five players from last year.
OUTSIDE LINEBACKERS (4): Matt Judon, Anfernee Jennings, Josh Uche, DaMarcus Mitchell (R)
Analysis: Mitchell, an undrafted rookie, projects as a core special teamer, though he flashed a strong edge rush in the team’s preseason finale.
INSIDE LINEBACKERS (4): Ja’Whaun Bentley, Raekwon McMillan, Mack Wilson, Jahlani Tavai
Analysis: Cameron McGrone, a 2021 fifth-round pick, never made a strong push to bump any of these four off the roster. Despite being touted in the offseason by the front office and coaching staff, McGrone remained with the second and third-stringers in practice. Bentley and McMillan should start, with Wilson playing middle linebacker in dime packages, and Tavai bouncing between inside and outside linebacker as a reserve.
CORNERBACKS (6): Jalen Mills, Jonathan Jones, Myles Bryant, Marcus Jones (R), Jack Jones (R), Shaun Wade
Analysis: Veteran journeyman Terrance Mitchell was one of the Patriots’ first cuts. Wade, a second-year corner who played sparingly last year, seemingly beat him out. It will either be Wade or fourth-round rookie Jack Jones first off the bench when outside corners Mills and Jonathan Jones hit the bench. The Pats are stocked with nickelback between Bryant, Marcus Jones and Jonathan Jones.
SAFETIES (5): Devin McCourty, Kyle Dugger, Adrian Phillips, Jabrill Peppers, Joshuah Bledsoe
Analysis: Bledsoe was the only question mark of this group, which Belichick said Monday has his greatest confidence of any position on the roster.
McCourty, Dugger and Phillips were roster locks. Once Peppers hit the field and flashed the speed he was expected to bring as a free agent, the Patriots were set at safety.
SPECIALISTS (6): K Nick Folk, P Jake Bailey, LS Joe Cardona, ST Matthew Slater, ST Cody Davis, ST Brenden Schooler (R)
Analysis: Schooler’s emergence may have bumped Justin Bethel off the roster.
Injured reserve: DL Henry Anderson, WR Kristian Wilkerson, CB Joejuan Williams, OLB Ronnie Perkins
Suspended list: DL Daniel Ekuale
Non-football injury list: OL Andrew Stueber