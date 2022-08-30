NFL: New York Giants at New England Patriots

Patriots wide receiver Tyquan Thornton catches a touchdown pass against the Giants during during Thursday’s preseason opener in Foxborough, Mass.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

Yes, it’s a youth movement.

The Patriots’ finalized their initial regular-season roster Tuesday afternoon, assembling one of their youngest squads in recent memory. Ten rookies made the roster, though one — wide receiver Tyquan Thornton (broken clavicle) — should land on injured reserve shortly, which will open up a spot. Running back/wide receiver Ty Montgomery is also a candidate for short-term IR, though even if Montgomery remains active, the Pats are expected to continue tinkering with their roster through the end of the week.