FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — As the New England Patriots offense has sputtered the first few days of training camp, the Bill O’Brien fan club keeps growing.
On Wednesday, both quarterback Mac Jones and offensive lineman Trent Brown spoke glowingly about their new offensive coordinator.
Brown, in fact, said O’Brien “speaks a language that’ll get everybody fired up and excited to play ball.”
A day later, tight end Hunter Henry chimed in with his view of learning from O’Brien, who takes over after the failed Matt Patricia experiment from a year ago.
“It’s been great, I’m excited to be in the meeting room with him, just breaking things down,” Henry said Thursday. “The energy he brings on the field, he’s very consistent so far, so I’m excited to continue to build that trust as a unit, and just with him.”
Compliments of that nature weren’t uttered last year by the players after Josh McDaniels left, and was replaced by two coaches in Patricia and Joe Judge, who had little to no experience calling an offense.
With the Patriots utilizing only basic concepts, after struggling to change both the blocking scheme and the offense as a whole, the team brought back O’Brien, who had been the coordinator in 2011, while serving in other capacities as the quarterbacks coach for several seasons, and wide receivers coach in 2008.
Henry emphasized how much experience O’Brien has, and how he’s eager to learn from him.
“He has a lot of experience in this, and especially at the tight end position. I think that helps. He’s been around a lot of very successful tight ends, and I think for me personally, just the way he sees things, just the way he communicates things at the tight end position has helped a lot. I think it will help improve my game, hopefully.
“I just try to listen to him and soak up as much as I can ... it’s fun to be around a guy like that, a guy who’s been around a lot of successful guys. You can get some tidbits that are huge for me.”
Training camp, Day 2
Another day, another practice where the Patriots receivers had a tough time gaining separation in the red zone.
While Thursday’s session was a bit better than Wednesday, the receivers still struggled to break free.
There were a few contested catches in the end zone (DeVante Parker, Henry), but not much in the way of receivers getting open.
Granted, the red area is the toughest place to break free, and it’s still early to be drawing any conclusions.
But that doesn’t mean it shouldn’t be noted, especially with the Patriots not going the extra mile to land DeAndre Hopkins, who would have stepped in and instantly taken over the role as the top gun.
In the past, the Patriots had plenty of so-called No. 1 wide receivers who were consistent TD makers from 20 yards in.
Randy Moss, Wes Welker, and Julian Edelman are three that immediately come to mind. Tight end Rob Gronkowski is another. There were plenty of days when those receivers dominated practices individually.
The Patriots don’t have that guy, at least, they don’t from the description personnel head Matt Groh provided Wednesday when asked his view on what the term “No. 1 receiver” means to him.
“We typically . . . in scouting, we typically define a number one wide receiver who’e a three-down guy,” Groh began. “If that player’s got inside-outside, outside-inside versatility, that’s great. But it’s a player who can go out there and - it’s typically an ‘X’ - who we think of as a guy who can go out there and get open on his own.
“And then the hallmarks that we have here - get open, catch the ball and gain yards after the catch . . . the more that they can do size-wise, to be involved in the run game, that’s all important as well.”
Does that player exist on the Patriots roster?
Groh essentially dodged when asked that question as a followup.
“I think we’ve got a great group. I know Troy, Coach Brown, and Ross, Coach Douglas, are working hard with those guys and I’m really excited about what they’re going to be able to do with those guys and working with the quarterbacks,” Groh said. “It’s all about coming together. It’s not having this position or this position, by definition, there’s a sign around here that’s been hanging for some time that says, ‘We’re not collecting talent, we’re trying to build a team.’
“I don’t know, however you want to define it, we’ve got to put the best team together that we think is going to marry with what Coach [Bill] O’Brien and Coach [Bill] Belichick want for our offensive philosophy.”
Whatever the philosophy, success in the NFL is predicated on having high-end talent in the receiving room.
And while the list of true, no doubt No. 1 receivers in the league sits around a dozen depending on your definition of the term, teams that have them (Cincinnati, Miami, Buffalo, Kansas City, Philadelphia, Minnesota) tend to be successful.
Simply based on Groh’s definition, DeVante Parker isn’t that guy. He doesn’t get open on his own. He’s more in the realm of a contested catch receiver.
JuJu Smith-Schuster?
He’s a slot receiver who doesn’t have the type of explosiveness to get open in man-coverage. He’s basically a very good possession receiver from the slot, who fares better against zone coverage. He’ll gain yards after catch thanks to his athleticism and physicality.
Kendrick Bourne?
He has the skillset to play inside-outside. He has some explosiveness. But so far, he hasn’t been too involved in terms of being targeted by any of the quarterbacks.
Tyquan Thornton.
He’s the fastest guy on the team, but has