Charlie Weis doesn’t know if Cam Newton will return to the New England Patriots next season. Bill Belichick’s former offensive coordinator says he could argue for and against a potential reunion in 2021.
But what the retired coach does know that, if Newton does return, he would be a “much-improved version” in 2021.
“I think that this was a little bit of a feeling-out period and for on both sides,” Weis said during an appearance on WEEI Tuesday. “Both with the coaching staff and with Cam being the quarterback of the team. ... Whatever they decide to do, If Cam’s the guy, I think that you’ll see a much-improved version of it the next year’s he’s there.”
Weis said that there’s arguments for both sides in regards to whether the Patriot should bring Newton back next season. The quarterback himself said that the idea of returning to New England would be “remarkable,” indicating that the player is certainly open to a reunion.
Weis compared Newton’s development timeline with that of Tom Brady during the Patriots legend’s first year as the starting quarterback. When Brady first replaced Drew Bledsoe, Weis says the offense was dialed back to a “very conservative” approach to accommodate Brady before opening things up.
“By the end of the year, we’re running two-minute in the Super Bowl, slinging it all over the field to win a championship,” Weis said.
Weis is now retired from coaching and lives in Florida while working as a radio host. While he has remained in contact with Belichick and the Patriots over the years, he doesn’t have an exact idea of how the team views Newton’s prospects moving forward. But he does know that the knowledge and experience the quarterback accumulated this year would help him if he came back in 2021.
“I don’t know what exactly they have there,” Weis said. “I know for most of the year it hasn’t looked very good. But is it not looking very good because he’s no good or is it he’s got limited players around him? ... But to be perfectly honest with you, if he’s back there next year, it’s going to be better than it was this year.”
However, Weis stressed that a team working through the growth of a quarterback is usually building around a young player — not a guy in his 30s. Regardless, the former Patriots offensive coordinator says that Newton needs some help.
“I think he needs more players around him,” Weis said. “What quarterback, that does what he does, doesn’t thrive with better players around him?”