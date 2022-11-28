FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The New England Patriots are still dealing with injuries that could derail their offense come Thursday night against the Buffalo Bills.
On Monday, the team was without running back Damien Harris (thigh) and offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn (foot).
Wynn missed last week’s game against the Minnesota Vikings due to his lower body injury. The starting right tackle suffered the foot injury during the Patriots’ Week 11 win over the New York Jets. The Patriots had backup Yodny Cajuste start in his place. Cajuste was limited in practice on Monday with a calf injury.
It was reported that Wynn would miss time and at this point, it’s not a great sign that he wasn’t able to practice on Monday with one more practice remaining in the week.
Meanwhile, Patriots center David Andrews is still limited with a thigh injury. Backup James Ferentz started in his place last week.
It won’t get any easier for the Patriots this week. The Bills are 11th in the NFL in total sacks (30).
Buffalo also has one of the best run defenses in the NFL, allowing 105.6 rushing yards per game. That’s the seventh-best mark in the NFL.
Harris suffered his injury against the Vikings. He left Minnesota on crutches and at this point, it would be a surprise if he was available come Thursday night. Harris has missed three games this season. He has rushed for 383 yards to go with three touchdowns. Although his numbers are down from a year ago, Harris still leads the Patriots in yards per carry (4.6).
Without Harris, the Patriots will lean heavily on Rhamondre Stevenson. Stevenson has been phenomenal this season. He leads the Patriots in rushing (680) and is third in receiving (359) to go with five total touchdowns.
Five Bills in sick bay
The Bills have an illness running through their locker room.
Five Bills missed practice because they were sick on Monday: S Damar Hamlin, CB Dane Jackson, S Jaquan Johnson, TE Quintin Morris, and WR Khalil Shakir.
Two other key players were absent with injuries: T Dion Dawkins (ankle) and LB Von Miller (knee).
One of the league’s premier pass rushers, Miller has already been ruled out for Thursday night after hurting his knee on Thanksgiving.
“Von will not play this week, and we’ll just see where it goes from there,” coach Sean McDermott said. “There will be more testing and whatnot that gets involved. But I’ll just keep it at that for now.”
With only one practice remaining this week, Buffalo’s illness situation will certainly bear monitoring on Tuesday.