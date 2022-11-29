Apparently, the Buffalo Bills aren’t the only ones dealing with illness in their locker room.
New England Patriots safety Jabrill Peppers did not participate in the team’s final practice of the week, per the injury report.
The Patriots held their final practice of the week on Tuesday ahead of Thursday night’s matchup at Gillette Stadium. Running back Damien Harris (thigh) and offensive lineman Isaiah Wynn (foot) also did not participate.
There was some good news for the Patriots, though. Wide receiver DeVante Parker was listed as a full participant. He’d previously been limited with a knee injury.
Patriots
DID NOT PARTICIPATE: RB Damien Harris — thigh; DB Jabrill Peppers — illness; OL Isaiah Wynn — foot
LIMITED PARTICIPATION: C David Andrews — thigh; T Yodny Cajuste — calf; DB Marcus Jones — ankle; WR Jakobi Meyers — shoulder; CB Jalen Mills — groin
FULL PARTICIPATION
WR DeVante Parker — knee
Bills
DID NOT PARTICIPATE: T Dion Dawkins — ankle; LB Von Miller — knee; RB Taiwan Jones — veteran rest; TE Quintin Morris — illness; WR Stefon Diggs — veteran rest
FULL PARTICIPATION: QB Josh Allen — right elbow; LB Tremaine Edmunds — groin/heel; DE A.J. Epenesa — ankle; S Damar Hamlin — illness; CB Dane Jackson — Illness; S Jaquan Johnson — illness; CB Cam Lewis — forearm; C Mitch Morse — elbow / ankle; DT Jordan Phillips — eye; DE Greg Rousseau — ankle; WR Khalil Shakir — illness