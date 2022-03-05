The New England Patriots have engaged in talks with J.C. Jackson’s camp this week, but they’re heading toward a split in free agency, a league source told the Boston Herald. The Pats do not plan to apply the franchise tag to Jackson and have been reticent to commit significant long-term money to their top cornerback.
It comes down to this: The team doesn’t feel Jackson is worth the price of the one-year franchise tag ($17.3 million guaranteed next season) or what it would take to secure him on a multi-year deal.
Jackson is one of the top players set to hit free agency later this month. He leads the league in interceptions (25) since he entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2018.
It’s conceivable another team will pay him elite money in the neighborhood of All-Pro Jalen Ramsey, who is making $20 million a year with the Rams. According to the source, the Patriots have been seeking a trade partner, but it appears they haven’t found a suitable partner in a tag-and-trade scenario. If they had been able to secure better value than a third-round compensatory pick next offseason, they would have likely agreed to franchise Jackson and deal him.
It’s possible that if Jackson doesn’t get the money he’s looking for on the market, the two sides could revisit talks. But that doesn’t seem likely at this stage.
Jackson, who played the 2021 season on a second-round tender signed last offseason worth $3.38 million, had voiced some frustration to NBCSportsBoston.com last week about not hearing from the Patriots since the season ended with respect to a new deal.
“I guess they feel like they don’t need me,” said Jackson, who made the Pro Bowl and was named a second team All-Pro this past season. “I guess I can’t be that important to them. I know I am, but they’re not showing me.”
He’s important, but not at the tag level, or what the going rate is for top corners in the league. At least, in the Patriots’ view.
Minus Jackson, the current group of Patriots corners consists of Jonathan Jones, Jalen Mills, Joejuan Williams, Myles Bryant and Shaun Wade.
Other pending free-agent corners expected to hit the market include Tampa Bay’s Carlton Davis, Denver’s Kyle Fuller, Buffalo’s Levi Wallace, L.A. Charger Chris Harris, along with Panther and former Patriot Stephon Gilmore.
The Patriots have been keeping an eye on cornerbacks for the upcoming draft, and have likely been scouting several prospects at the NFL’s Scouting Combine this week. Among the top corners likely to be available where they’re selecting in the first round (No. 21) are Clemson’s Andrew Booth, Washington’s Kyler Gordon, Florida’s Kaiir Elam, Auburn’s Roger McCreary and Georgia’s Derion Kendrick.
Cornerbacks invited to the combine will be on the field for drills Sunday.
The NFL Network first reported Jackson is not expected to receive the franchise tag.