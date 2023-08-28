NFL: Preseason-Houston Texans at New England Patriots

Patriots running back J.J. Taylor looks for a hole during the Aug. 10 preseason game against the Texans.

 usa today sports

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — J.J. Taylor did his best to make it hard for the New England Patriots to cut him, even if the team felt there was a decent chance that he’d clear waivers and make it to the practice squad.

By Tuesday at 4 p.m., the pint-sized running back should know his fate.