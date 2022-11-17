Mac Jones unloads a pass

Mac Jones unloads a pass against the Jets during last season’s clash in Foxborough. The Patriots have beaten the Jets 13 straight times.

 Matt Stone/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald

When the New York Jets clashed with the New England Patriots in Week 8, it looked as if the Jets were in prime position to shake a 12-game losing streak against their AFC East rivals.

New York was riding a four-game winning streak, quarterback Zach Wilson was playing with confidence, and the Jets were playing at home -- which happens to be the only place they've been able to win a regular-season game against New England over the past 13 years.