NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at New England Patriots

The Grinch runs out of the tunnel with the Patriots banner before the first half against the Cincinnati Bengals at Gillette Stadium.  

 Eric Canha

Joe Burrow threw for 375 yards and three touchdowns and the Cincinnati Bengals survived a second-half comeback to down the New England Patriots 22-18 on Saturday afternoon in Foxborough, Mass.

After trailing 22-0 in the third quarter, New England (7-8) clawed its way back to within 22-18 with 6:02 left after Jakobi Meyers caught a 48-yard TD pass that had ricocheted off Scotty Washington.

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) tries to break free of a tackle by New England Patriots safety Jabrill Peppers (3) during the second half at Gillette Stadium.  
Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle La'el Collins (71) blocks New England Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon (9) during the first half at Gillette Stadium.  
New England Patriots defensive end Deatrich Wise Jr. (91) tackles Cincinnati Bengals running back Samaje Perine (34) during the first half at Gillette Stadium. 