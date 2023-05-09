SPORTS-LEGENDARY-CAL-QB-COACH-JOE-1-SJ.jpg

Former NFL quarterback Joe Kapp raps an older football helmet to demonstrate how hard and dangerous a helmet can be at his home in Los Gatos, Calif., on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2016. 

 LiPo Ching/Bay Area News Group

Joe Kapp, who played quarterback at Cal and later led the Minnesota Vikings to the Super Bowl, died Monday at age 85.

J.J. Kapp confirmed his father’s death to the San Francisco Chronicle, saying it came following a “15-year battle with dementia.”