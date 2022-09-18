NFL: New England Patriots at Pittsburgh Steelers

Sep 18, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) celebrates his touchdown with running back Damien Harris (37) against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

 Charles LeClaire

Damien Harris rushed for a 2-yard touchdown three plays after the Patriots recovered a muffed punt to help New England to a 17-14 victory over the host Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday afternoon.

Former Patriot Gunnar Olszewski couldn't handle Jake Bailey's punt with 4:06 left in the third quarter, and Brenden Schooler recovered to set the Patriots (1-1) up at the Pittsburgh 10-yard line after an unnecessary roughness penalty.