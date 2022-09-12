SPORTS-WHOS-HOT-WHOS-NOT-AFTER-1-MI.jpg

Miami Dolphins safety Brandon Jones is about to hit New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones during the second quarter of Sunday’s game.

Mac Jones said his injured back feels better, and the Patriots quarterback hopes to be ready for the team’s Week 2 game Sunday at Pittsburgh.

A day after suffering the injury in the Patriots’ season-opening loss in Miami, Jones talked to reporters on Monday afternoon for the first time since getting hurt and offered an optimistic outlook.