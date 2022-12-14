NFL: Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Rams

Raiders coach Josh McDaniels watches from the sidelines during last Thursday’s game.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

Josh McDaniels will never forget where he came from.

In his first season as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders, McDaniels is preparing for a matchup against his old team and his former boss. The Patriots’ former offensive coordinator said on Wednesday that if it weren’t for Bill Belichick, he doesn’t think he’d be in the NFL — never mind a head coach.