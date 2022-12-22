New England Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon is the team’s only player to make the 2023 Pro Bowl, the league announced Wednesday.

Judon earned his fourth straight Pro Bowl nod and second consecutive in New England. Through 14 games, he’s tallied a career-high 14.5 sacks this season, the second-most in franchise history. Judon has also amassed 50 tackles and 26 QB hits, his most since 2019. The other AFC outside linebackers joining Judon this year are Pittsburgh’s T.J. Watt and Khalil Mack of the Chargers.