NFL: Chicago Bears at New England Patriots

Chicago Bears running back Khalil Herbert (24) runs with the ball in between New England Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones (31) and linebacker Jahlani Tavai (48) during the second half at Gillette Stadium. 

 Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports

Justin Fields ran for one touchdown and threw for another, David Montgomery added another rushing score and the Chicago Bears ended a three-game losing streak with a 33-14 victory over the New England Patriots on Monday night in Foxborough, Mass.

Fields threw for 179 yards and ran for another 82 as he delivered the victory mere hours after general manager Ryan Poles said the team's quarterback was showing signs of growth. The effort was helped by Chicago's defense, which forced four turnovers.

NFL: Chicago Bears at New England Patriots

New England Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe (4) reacts during the first half against the Chicago Bears at Gillette Stadium.  
NFL: Chicago Bears at New England Patriots

New England Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe (4) reacts during the first half against the Chicago Bears at Gillette Stadium.  