Kirk Cousins threw for three touchdowns, including the game-winner to Adam Thielen, as the Minnesota Vikings earned a 33-26 win over the New England Patriots on Thursday night in Minneapolis.

Cousins, who capped the scoring with a 15-yard TD pass to Thielen with 9:34 left to play, completed 30 of 37 passes for 299 yards and an interception for the Vikings (9-2).