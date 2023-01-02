NFL: Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots

Jan 1, 2023; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick watches from the sideline as they take on the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium.

Like most Patriots fans, owner Robert Kraft is upset with the offense.

According to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, Kraft has expressed his discontent with the offensive coaching situation to multiple people within the facility. It’s unclear how Kraft intends to approach Bill Belichick about possible changes this offseason. Breer speculates the entire staff could be subject to change, not strictly offensive play-caller Matt Patricia, who is also the team’s offensive line coach.