NFL: Carolina Panthers at New England Patriots

The Patriots’ Lil’Jordan Humphrey picks up yardage after a catch as Panthers cornerback Madre Harper closes in during the second half of Friday night’s preseason game at Gillette Stadium.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

One of the unlikeliest roster pushes at New England Patriots training camp has come from Lil’Jordan Humphrey.

The 24-year-old wide receiver didn’t sign in Foxborough until June, and when he arrived he was looking up the depth chart at more than a half dozen players. Humphrey has capitalized on his chances though, catching 11 passes for 132 yards and a touchdown in New England’s first two preseason games.