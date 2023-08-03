SPORTS-MAC-JONES-ENSURING-THERES-NO-1-YB

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones warms up during Thursday’s practice session in Foxborough, Mass.

 Stuart Cahill/Boston Herald

IT WOULD have made for a more interesting summer at New England Patriots training camp if there was a quarterback competition between Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe, but so far no such battle exists.

Jones takes first-team reps. He plays with the starting offensive line. That conversation, at least through a week-plus of training camp, should be over.