NFL: New England Patriots at Las Vegas Raiders

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones

 USA TODAY SPORTS

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Patriots quarterback Mac Jones missed Thursday’s practice with an illness, according to the team.

Jones was the only player on the Patriots’ 53-man roster not spotted during the media-access portion of practice. Jones was a full participant in Wednesday’s padded practice after recovering from the back spasms he suffered last Sunday at Miami. It’s unknown how long he will be absent with his new illness.