SPORTS-PATRIOTS-MAC-JONES-BILL-OBRIEN-1-YB.jpg

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones chats with offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien at practice Thursday in Foxborough, Mass.

 Stuart Cahill/Boston Herald

Bill O’Brien can joke about what he’s been through in the 12 years since his last tenure as Patriots offensive coordinator.

“A lot of water under my bridge,” O’Brien said Friday about his time served as Penn State and the Houston Texans’ head coach and Alabama’s offensive coordinator that might not have been quite as funny in the moment.