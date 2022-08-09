SPORTS-PATRIOTS-TRAINING-CAMP-DAY-14-1-YB.jpg

Mac Jones relays a play in the huddle during New England Patriots training camp on Tuesday in Foxborough, Mass.

 Nancy Lane/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — It’s been a slow onboarding process for the new Patriots offense in training camp, but Mac Jones certainly doesn’t sound like his confidence has been shaken.

“I’m going to figure it out. I always have and I always will,” Jones said. “At the end of the day, you’re going to have your ups and downs with anything new, but I’ve learned a lot of different systems and the guys around me have, too. We know what football looks like. We know what a good play looks like and the schematics behind it.