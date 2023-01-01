SPORTS-MATTHEW-SLATER-DOESNT-SHARE-VIEW-1-YB.jpg

Cincinnati Bengals safety Vonn Bell, left, grabs at New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones during the game at Gillette Stadium.

 Stuart Cahill/Boston Herald

The NFL has imposed two fines on Mac Jones for the New England Patriots quarterback’s actions during a 22-18 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Dec. 24.

One of the fines already had been widely reported, with the NFL punishing the former Alabama All-American for a low block on Cincinnati cornerback Eli Apple while they ran after Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt, who was returning with a fumble recovery (that was ruled an incomplete pass, nullifying a touchdown).