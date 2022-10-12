FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Patriots quarterback Mac Jones showed improved mobility at Wednesday’s practice, though his status for Sunday’s game at Cleveland remains uncertain.
Jones has missed the team’s last two games with the high ankle sprain he suffered on Sept. 25 against Baltimore. On Wednesday, he walked with a small limp, which was far more pronounced last week. If Jones plays at Cleveland on Sunday, he would be ahead of schedule for the normal recovery timeline of four to six weeks.
In the absence of Jones last Sunday, fourth-round rookie Bailey Zappe went 17-of-21 for 188 yards, one touchdown and an interception versus the Lions. The Patriots won 29-0.
Last year, Jones enjoyed his best game of the season against the Browns in a 45-7 win. Asked about the potential availability of Jones this Sunday, Pats coach Bill Belichick said during his Wednesday press conference: “We’ll see. We’ll see what he looks like today and go from there.”
The NFL Network reported Wednesday that if Jones plays, the injured ankle will have some instability, which could be managed.
Belichick dismissed the notion that Zappe’s strong performance last Sunday against Detroit might allow the team to wait longer for Jones to recover from his high ankle sprain. “Totally independent,” he said. Doesn’t have anything to do with it.”
— Boston Herald
Lil’Jordan releasedNew England’s overcrowded wide receiver room has been thinned out.
The Patriots released veteran wideout Lil’Jordan Humphrey, providing some clarity to the position group. With second-round pick Tyquan Thornton activated from injured reserve, Belichick opted to dress six wide receivers last weekend and could have been burned by it.
Because six wideouts were active, only two running backs were, and when Damien Harris went down with a hamstring injury, it left Rhamondre Stevenson to shoulder the entire load. The second-year back proved up to the task, but carried the ball 25 times and had to stay in the game during garbage time when they outcome had long been decided.
Humphrey turned in a terrific preseason and dressed for the first five games, catching a couple passes, but was utilized primarily as a blocker in the running game. Belichick labeled the big wideout “tight end-ish” and lauded his ability to blur personnel groupings.
However with Thornton back in the fold, Humphrey wound up the odd man out. It wouldn’t be a surprise to see him land back on the Patriots practice squad if he clears waivers again.