FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Patriots quarterback Mac Jones showed improved mobility at Wednesday’s practice, though his status for Sunday’s game at Cleveland remains uncertain.

Jones has missed the team’s last two games with the high ankle sprain he suffered on Sept. 25 against Baltimore. On Wednesday, he walked with a small limp, which was far more pronounced last week. If Jones plays at Cleveland on Sunday, he would be ahead of schedule for the normal recovery timeline of four to six weeks.