NFL: Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones, shown handing off to Rhamondre Stevenson last season, is “the future of New England,” says Devin McCourty.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

During his Monday appearance on NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football,” Patriots veteran safety Devin McCourty was pressed on quarterback Mac Jones because of perceived unrest in New England whether he’s the guy or not.

McCourty didn’t mince words.