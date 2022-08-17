NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at New England Patriots

New England Patriots safety Devin McCourty has been impressed with the play of defensive backs Marcus Jones and Jack Jones this preseason.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

The New England Patriots took some big hits at the cornerback position this week, losing Joejuan Williams and Malcolm Butler for the season. However, there is some good news. The defense has some budding talent that’s caught Devin McCourty’s eye.

After Wednesday’s joint practice session McCourty recognized the efforts of Patriots’ rookie defensive backs Marcus Jones and Jack Jones.