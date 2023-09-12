NFL: Buffalo Bills at New York Jets

Buffalo Bills defensive end Leonard Floyd (56) sacks New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) in the fourth play from scrimmage at MetLife Stadium. Rogers left the game with an injury and did not return.  

 Robert Deutsch/USA TODAY Sports

An MRI performed Tuesday morning confirmed that New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers sustained a torn Achilles in his debut with the team Monday night and will be out for the season.

NFL Network said the injury is a complete tear of his left Achilles. Rodgers suffered the injury on the fourth play of his first drive in a Jets uniform when he was sacked by the Buffalo Bills' Leonard Floyd.