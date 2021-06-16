FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — And that’s a wrap.
The Patriots held their final practice before training camp Wednesday, the final installment of their three-day mandatory minicamp.
Cam Newton bounced back from a poor performance Tuesday by completing all of his throws delivered within 20 yards of the line of scrimmage during team drills.
Meanwhile, rookie Mac Jones fizzled at the finish, barely completing half his passes and punctuating his 2-minute drill with a bad interception.
But overall, between Jones’ positive showings earlier this week and a revamped defense regularly flexing its depth and versatility, Pats minicamp was a success.
Play of the day
It’s not often James White finds himself running routes 20 yards downfield.
And yet on the first snap of Newton’s 2-minute drill at the end of practice, that’s exactly where the Pats’ third-down back was, running stride for stride with Kyle Van Noy.
Despite Van Noy’s tight coverage, Newton hit White on a 20-yard, back-shoulder throw fired from the opposite hash. It was his best play of minicamp, a strike delivered at a critical time. White then scooted out of bounds, as Newton completed three of his next four throws to cap a strong day.
Still more Clark Kent than Superman, Newton nonetheless avoided what would have been a disappointing spring by piecing together his best Patriots practice ever before the media.
More than his stats, Newton looked comfortable working the controls of the offense, as an established starter should. He was decisive and in command. Newton threw just one uncatchable pass in team drills.
It was the best performance by any quarterback in minicamp, and that’s exactly what he needed.
Takeaway
If there’s one takeaway from minicamp, it’s that Josh Uche looks ready to make the Year 2 leap — and then some.
The young pass rusher notched two would-be sacks in team drills, again unleashing waves of pressure off the edge. He ran alongside Van Noy and Dont’a Hightower during several reps of 11-on-11s. Nothing can be certain until the pads are on, but Uche is suddenly the No. 2 Patriot to watch in training camp after Jones. ...
White led all pass catchers with eight targets during team drills and caught seven of them on a variety of routes. He also proved rock solid in blitz pickup during earlier periods of smaller group work, and together, that’s all the Patriots need from the leader of their backfield.