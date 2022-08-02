SPORTS-NFL-FINDS-DOLPHINS-TAMPERED-WITH-1-YB.jpg

Tom Brady takes the field before the Patriots’ game against the Miami Dolphins on Dec. 9, 2018, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

 Matt Stone/Boston Herald

The Miami Dolphins tampered with Tom Brady throughout his final Patriots season, the NFL announced Tuesday at the conclusion of a six-month investigation into allegations of tampering and violating the integrity of the game.

From the league’s report: “The Dolphins had impermissible communications with quarterback Tom Brady in 2019-20, while he was under contract to the New England Patriots. Those communications began as early as August 2019 and continued throughout the 2019 season and post-season. These numerous and detailed discussions were conducted by Mr. (Bruce) Beal, who in turn kept Mr. Ross and other Dolphins executives informed of his discussions with Mr. Brady.”