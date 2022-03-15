The New England Patriots are acquiring Mack Wilson from the Cleveland Browns for fellow linebacker Chase Winovich.
The trade cannot be made official until Wednesday at 4 p.m. when the new league year begins.
Wilson, 24, saw his playing time decrease in 2021 after starting 22 of 29 games in his first two seasons with the Browns. He has recorded 163 tackles, one sack, one interception and one forced fumble since being selected by Cleveland in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft.
Winovich, 26, was selected by New England in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He registered 11 tackles in 13 games last season, and has 85 to go along with one interception and one forced fumble in 45 career contests (nine starts) with the Patriots.
— Field Level Media
Pats re-sign James White
The Patriots have re-signed another team captain, reaching terms on a two-year, $5 million contract with running back James White on Tuesday, per the NFL Network.
White, 30, returns after suffering a hip injury that cut short a promising start to his 2021 season. He finished with 12 catches for 94 yards and 10 carries for 38 yards and one touchdown last year. White is the third team captain to re-sign after Devin McCourty and Matthew Slater.
He rejoins Damien Harris, Rhamondre Stevenson and J.J. Taylor in the team’s backfield. Another veteran back, Brandon Bolden, remains a free agent. White has re-signed with the Patriots for two consecutive offseasons, after playing on a fully guaranteed 1-year, $2.5 million deal last year.
White’s new deal includes only $500,000 guaranteed, per the NFL Network.
Shaq Mason dealt to Bucs
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers acquired guard Shaq Mason from the New England Patriots in exchange for a 2022 fifth-round pick on Tuesday, according to multiple reports.
The Bucs had a hole at left guard following the retirement of former Pro Bowler Ali Marpet late last month.
The Patriots shed some salary while, coincidentally, sending Mason to play for former teammate Tom Brady, who nixed his retirement plans and announced his return to Tampa Bay on Sunday. The Patriots remain over the salary cap after the move.
Mason, 28, played his first seven seasons with New England after the Patriots made him a fourth-round selection in the 2015 draft. They gave Mason a five-year, $50 million extension before the 2018 season.
Mason appeared in 103 games for New England, starting 98.
Bills sign RB McKissic
The Buffalo Bills are signing running back J.D. McKissic to a two-year contract with a potential of an additional $1 million in incentives, NFL Network reported.
McKissic, 28, recorded 609 yards from scrimmage (212 rushing, 397 receiving) and four total touchdowns (two rushing, two receiving) in 11 games (three starts) last season with Washington.
McKissic has 2,480 yards from scrimmage (979 rushing, 1,501 receiving) and 11 total scores (four rushing, seven receiving) in 62 games (14 starts) with the Seattle Seahawks, Lions and Washington.
Gregory jumps from Dallas to Denver
Randy Gregory did an about-face on Tuesday, opting against re-signing with the Dallas Cowboys in favor of agreeing to a deal with the Denver Broncos.
The Cowboys have since deleted a tweet announcing their deal with Gregory.
Gregory agreed with Denver on a five-year, $70 million contract with $28 million guaranteed — the same agreement he had with the Cowboys earlier Tuesday.
The Cowboys’ deal with the defensive end reportedly fell apart after the team inserted language in the contract that protected the team in the event of future suspensions. Gregory was suspended by the league in 2016, 2107, 2018, 2019 and 2020.
Gregory, 29, tied his career high with six sacks last season despite playing in just 12 games (11 starts) in 2021. Gregory reportedly had knee surgery in January. He missed four games last season with a calf strain and another due to COVID-19.
In 50 games (12 starts) with the Cowboys, he has 85 tackles (19 for loss), 52 quarterback hits, 16.5 sacks, eight forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and an interception.
Rodgers signs $150 million contract
Aaron Rodgers signed on the dotted line and made his return to the Green Bay Packers official on Tuesday with a three-year, $150 million contract that lowers his salary cap figure by about $18 million.
Rodgers reportedly took less money than the Packers offered in hopes of making it possible for Green Bay to retain more talent.
The reigning two-time NFL MVP can exit the deal at the end of each season, but the salary cap ramifications for the Packers would be dire. His dead cap hit for 2023, for example, would be $62 million.
His new deal pays $41 million in 2022, $59 million in 2023 and $49 million in the third and final year of the deal. The 2023 contract is built largely around a $58.3 million option bonus, which puts the Packers in position to reshape the contract and push future cap hits down the road.
One massive question left for the Packers to settle surrounds All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams. With $40-plus million committed to Rodgers and two starting linebackers re-signed Tuesday, there is not enough in the coffers to appease Adams.
He’s not going anywhere — yet — because the Packers used the franchise tag to retain him at over $20 million in salary for 2022. Adams reportedly informed the team he won’t play on the franchise tag, which will invite trade rumors and concerns he’ll hold out, leaving Rodgers with little to work with at the position.
Giants to sign QB Tyrod Taylor
The New York Giants plan to sign veteran quarterback Tyrod Taylor, multiple outlets reported Tuesday.
ESPN said the sides agreed on a two-year contract worth $17 million, with $8.5 million of it guaranteed.
The Giants would mark the sixth NFL team for Taylor since he entered the league in 2011. It remains to be seen whether the franchise’s new staff, headed by coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen, want Taylor to back up incumbent Daniel Jones or compete with him for the starting job.
Taylor, 32, played for the Houston Texans in 2021. He began the season as Houston’s starting quarterback with Deshaun Watson sidelined amid his legal trouble.
